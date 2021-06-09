Dorothy Jane Ehlman Moser
Dorothy Jane Ehlman Moser, 86, of Lake of the Woods, entered her eternal rest on June 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Dottie was born July 21, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Samuel Albert Ehlman and Madeline Lucy Weikert Ehlman. She was raised in Biglerville, PA and received her BS in Education from Shippensburg State Teacher's College in 1956. At college, she met Gerald Lee Moser. They were married on Father's Day, June 17, 1956.
After marriage, Dottie and Jerry lived in Allentown, PA where they taught school and earned their Masters' degrees in Education from Lehigh University. Later moves took them to Philadelphia, PA; Silver Spring, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; and Locust Grove, VA. Dottie and Jerry loved gardening, ballroom dancing, traveling, and spending time with family. They were active in various churches, most recently Lake of the Woods Church.
Dottie is survived by Jerry, her husband of nearly 65 years, her daughter Cynthia Leigh Grotz (John) of Culpeper, VA, and three grandsons Stephen Lewis Grotz (Lara) of Charlotte, NC; Daniel Lee Grotz, and Philip Samuel Grotz, both of Charlottesville, VA. She is also survived by her brothers Frank Ehlman (Marianne) of Crystal River, FL, and Robert Ehlman of Locust Grove, VA. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Arlene Ehlman Anderson of Indiana, PA.
In the spirit of giving that defined her life, Dottie donated her body to science. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., July 17, at 2 pm, at Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane in Locust Grove, VA 22508. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Dottie's name to: Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 104 Lakeview Pkwy, Locust Grove, VA 22508 or Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 9, 2021.