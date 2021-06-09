I knew Dottie while Tim worked at LOWC, but we bonded at a women´s retreat. I woke up early and God told me to go to a gathering room, so i did. There was Dottie, a wreck because Jerry had a tooth ache and she was so worried about him. He was alone, and she knew she should be there, but we were hours away for Locust Grove. Together we called a member of the church who was a pharmacist and asked for help, she gave suggestions that she was able to tell Jerry. It was a beautiful morning, and we talked together while everyone else was sleeping, then getting up to start their day. She was a lovely lady, and will always be in my heart. Sharon Corner

Tim and Sharon Corner Other July 17, 2021