Dorothy Jane Ehlman Moser
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
Dorothy Jane Ehlman Moser

Dorothy Jane Ehlman Moser, 86, of Lake of the Woods, entered her eternal rest on June 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Dottie was born July 21, 1934 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Samuel Albert Ehlman and Madeline Lucy Weikert Ehlman. She was raised in Biglerville, PA and received her BS in Education from Shippensburg State Teacher's College in 1956. At college, she met Gerald Lee Moser. They were married on Father's Day, June 17, 1956.

After marriage, Dottie and Jerry lived in Allentown, PA where they taught school and earned their Masters' degrees in Education from Lehigh University. Later moves took them to Philadelphia, PA; Silver Spring, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; and Locust Grove, VA. Dottie and Jerry loved gardening, ballroom dancing, traveling, and spending time with family. They were active in various churches, most recently Lake of the Woods Church.

Dottie is survived by Jerry, her husband of nearly 65 years, her daughter Cynthia Leigh Grotz (John) of Culpeper, VA, and three grandsons Stephen Lewis Grotz (Lara) of Charlotte, NC; Daniel Lee Grotz, and Philip Samuel Grotz, both of Charlottesville, VA. She is also survived by her brothers Frank Ehlman (Marianne) of Crystal River, FL, and Robert Ehlman of Locust Grove, VA. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Arlene Ehlman Anderson of Indiana, PA.

In the spirit of giving that defined her life, Dottie donated her body to science. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., July 17, at 2 pm, at Lake of the Woods Church, 1 Church Lane in Locust Grove, VA 22508. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Dottie's name to: Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 104 Lakeview Pkwy, Locust Grove, VA 22508 or Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lake of the Woods Church
1 Church Lane, Locust Grove, VA
My sincere condolences to Jerry and family. Dottie was well known and very active and with a smile too. What a rich life she had, and will have. John and Rita Giannico
JOHN GIANNICO
Friend
July 18, 2021
I knew Dottie while Tim worked at LOWC, but we bonded at a women´s retreat. I woke up early and God told me to go to a gathering room, so i did. There was Dottie, a wreck because Jerry had a tooth ache and she was so worried about him. He was alone, and she knew she should be there, but we were hours away for Locust Grove. Together we called a member of the church who was a pharmacist and asked for help, she gave suggestions that she was able to tell Jerry. It was a beautiful morning, and we talked together while everyone else was sleeping, then getting up to start their day. She was a lovely lady, and will always be in my heart. Sharon Corner
Tim and Sharon Corner
Other
July 17, 2021
Some of my best family memories are thanks to Aunt Dottie and Uncle Jerry. You welcomed our family into your home. Our 4th of July with you is one of our best ever. A celebration of God, our country and our family. Aunt Dottie embodied kindness, graciousness and love.
Doug and Terri Anderson
Family
June 26, 2021
Condolences to Jerry as well as for her other loved ones. Dottie will be missed by many.
JOHN and RITA GIANNICO
June 10, 2021
