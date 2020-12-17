Dorothy A. Tibbs



Dorothy Ann Tibbs, 35, of Culpeper, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020 while under hospital care at Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Dorothy Ann was born on November 28, 1985 in Charlottesville, VA., to loving parents Peggy & Henry Brooks, Jr.



She leaves behind her cherish her memories with her beloved and devoted parents Peggy & Henry Brooks Jr.; one loving sister Ashby Walton, one nephew Deion Walton, three aunts; Barbara & Eugene Brown, Joanne & George Tyler, Eliza & David Jasper all from Culpeper, VA. One brother-n- law Darnell Walton, seven uncles; Harry & Beatrice, Charles & Leonora, Robert & Mary, Ricky & Mary , John & Darlene, Lemont & Pam and David Tibbs.



A visitation will be on Friday , Dec 18, at Horizon Funeral Home 6 to 8 PM.



Funeral will be held on Saturday , Dec 19, at 1:00 PM at Horizon Funeral Home with Burial in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 17, 2020.