Dorothy Ann Tibbs, 35, of Culpeper, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2020 while under hospital care at Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Dorothy Ann was born on November 28, 1985 in Charlottesville, VA., to loving parents Peggy & Henry Brooks, Jr.
She leaves behind her cherish her memories with her beloved and devoted parents Peggy & Henry Brooks Jr.; one loving sister Ashby Walton, one nephew Deion Walton, three aunts; Barbara & Eugene Brown, Joanne & George Tyler, Eliza & David Jasper all from Culpeper, VA. One brother-n- law Darnell Walton, seven uncles; Harry & Beatrice, Charles & Leonora, Robert & Mary, Ricky & Mary , John & Darlene, Lemont & Pam and David Tibbs.
A visitation will be on Friday , Dec 18, at Horizon Funeral Home 6 to 8 PM.
Funeral will be held on Saturday , Dec 19, at 1:00 PM at Horizon Funeral Home with Burial in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 17, 2020.
So sorry to hear of the loss of your niece , Ricky,Mary and David. Out prayers are with you and all of your family during this difficult time
Robert and Livia Mackison
December 19, 2020
It broke my heart to hear Dot was sick and had passed away . She always checked on me to see how I was . We shared laughs that only we could laugh about . When she was born she was my baby , even as an adult she was still my baby . I'm going to miss her so much . To my niece Dot fly high baby girl . Love you . Forever your aunt Priscilla ..
Priscilla
December 18, 2020
I´m so sad to hear of Dorothy´s death.
I taught her in Kindergarten at Pearl Sample Elementary.
She was one of the sweetest and gentle children I ever taught.
God take care of you precious Dorothy
Love you, Ms. Park (Cain).
Christie Cain (Park)
December 17, 2020
Sending our condolences to the Tibbs family, Dorothy will be greatly missed.