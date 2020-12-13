I have so many fond memories of Aunt Dot. We kept every snow flake and Angel she sent us in her yearly Christmas cards and I still have the quilted Christmas tree skirt she made. Her house was always warm and open and she was always super kind. It was wonderful to see how she loved her family and her energy was never ending. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside and I will rember her sweet voice for always.

Kim Woodward December 14, 2020