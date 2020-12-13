Dorothy Jane Woodward
Dorothy Jane Woodward, 86, of Elkwood, VA passed away December 10, 2020 at UVA-Culpeper Hospital. Mrs. Woodward was born December 21, 1933 to Charlie Cloud and Sylvia Jenkins Cloud; she worked for Aileen Sewing as a seamstress and then at Freedom Studies CCA as a secretary and is the widow of Tasker Woodward.
Surviving Mrs. Woodward are her children, Lawrence Woodward, Barbara Leathers and her husband Ronald, Kyle Woodward, Sr., Kerry Woodward and his wife Patsy, Jeffery Woodward and his wife Erica and Betty Hall; her siblings, Louise Presley, Shirley Burke and her husband Rannie and Joseph Cloud and his wife Peggy; her grandchildren, Amanda Balberson and her husband David, Kristi Black and her husband Steven, Travis Woodward, Devon Woodward, Kelli Payne and her husband Strickland, Jason Woodward, Rebecca Colbert and her husband James, Stacy Frazier and her husband Steve, Kyle Woodward, Jr. and his wife Whitney and Charley Woodward; her great-grandchildren, Kyleah Canela, Kassidy Balderson, Adam Krombholz, Lilly Black, Jillian Black, Jordan Colbert, Natalie Colbert, Ashley Frazier, Logan Frazier, Jenna Woodward, Cole Woodward, Katie Jane Payne and Waverley Payne and her step-grandchildren, James (Tony) Sisk and his wife Eileen, Carol Plum and her husband Frank, Melissa Brill and her husband Robert, Jonathan Hall and his wife Vickie and Chrissy Winn and her husband Chris.
Mrs. Woodward is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Daniel Woodward, daughter-in-law Linda Woodward, daughter-in-law Sharon Woodward, son-in-law Henry Hall, Jr. and brother Dearl Cloud.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the caregivers for Mrs. Woodward, Pam, Rita, Tammy, Kim and Melissa.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Sisk, Travis Woodward, Steve Frazier, Kyle Ray Woodward, Jr., Jordan Colbert and Adam Krombholz.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 13, 2020.