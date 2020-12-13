Menu
Dorothy Jane Woodward
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Dorothy Jane Woodward

Dorothy Jane Woodward, 86, of Elkwood, VA passed away December 10, 2020 at UVA-Culpeper Hospital. Mrs. Woodward was born December 21, 1933 to Charlie Cloud and Sylvia Jenkins Cloud; she worked for Aileen Sewing as a seamstress and then at Freedom Studies CCA as a secretary and is the widow of Tasker Woodward.

Surviving Mrs. Woodward are her children, Lawrence Woodward, Barbara Leathers and her husband Ronald, Kyle Woodward, Sr., Kerry Woodward and his wife Patsy, Jeffery Woodward and his wife Erica and Betty Hall; her siblings, Louise Presley, Shirley Burke and her husband Rannie and Joseph Cloud and his wife Peggy; her grandchildren, Amanda Balberson and her husband David, Kristi Black and her husband Steven, Travis Woodward, Devon Woodward, Kelli Payne and her husband Strickland, Jason Woodward, Rebecca Colbert and her husband James, Stacy Frazier and her husband Steve, Kyle Woodward, Jr. and his wife Whitney and Charley Woodward; her great-grandchildren, Kyleah Canela, Kassidy Balderson, Adam Krombholz, Lilly Black, Jillian Black, Jordan Colbert, Natalie Colbert, Ashley Frazier, Logan Frazier, Jenna Woodward, Cole Woodward, Katie Jane Payne and Waverley Payne and her step-grandchildren, James (Tony) Sisk and his wife Eileen, Carol Plum and her husband Frank, Melissa Brill and her husband Robert, Jonathan Hall and his wife Vickie and Chrissy Winn and her husband Chris.

Mrs. Woodward is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Daniel Woodward, daughter-in-law Linda Woodward, daughter-in-law Sharon Woodward, son-in-law Henry Hall, Jr. and brother Dearl Cloud.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the caregivers for Mrs. Woodward, Pam, Rita, Tammy, Kim and Melissa.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Sisk, Travis Woodward, Steve Frazier, Kyle Ray Woodward, Jr., Jordan Colbert and Adam Krombholz.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Woodward family through clore-english.com

The Woodward family has entrusted the Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
VA
Clore-English Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dot was such a giving and kind person. She has been friends of our family for her entire life. She will truly be missed.....
Debbie Keyser and family
December 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a very sweet lady that loved her family. Sending hugs & prayers for the family.
Stephanie Leavell & Family
December 14, 2020
Heather Navalaney
December 14, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Aunt Dot. We kept every snow flake and Angel she sent us in her yearly Christmas cards and I still have the quilted Christmas tree skirt she made. Her house was always warm and open and she was always super kind. It was wonderful to see how she loved her family and her energy was never ending. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside and I will rember her sweet voice for always.
Kim Woodward
December 14, 2020
Kimberly Woodward
December 14, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of a wonderful mom, aunt, sister and the all around woman she was. She will be forever remembered and missed.
Terry and Riley Whitten
December 13, 2020
A very kind and sweet lady may God bless you
Nancy Jenkins
December 13, 2020
Grandma Dot was a one of a kind angel heaven gained a very special angel we will miss you
Candy Hamilton
December 13, 2020
We all loved you mother, grandmother, she was one of the most special people, I have ever known, she will be missed so much! Heaven is rejoicing, because she was always meant to be there
Emily Woodward
December 13, 2020
Carlton and I loved Dot. Such a kind and loving lady. She will be. Greatly missed by all.
Allegra L. Spicer
December 13, 2020
