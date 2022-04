Earl S. ThompsonEarl S. Thompson, 78, of Culpeper, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville. A vistitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove with a memorial service to begin at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Kevin Pool will officiate. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com