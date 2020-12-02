Edwina Lyn Fincham
Edwina Lyn Fincham, 57, of Culpeper, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born November 14, 1963 to Marian Buchanan and the late Elbert Franzell.
Edwina is survived by her husband of 38 years, Derek Fincham; four sisters, Beverly Arnold (Kevin), Theresa Dovell, Laraine Frazier, and Melissa Lawhorne (Danny); her mother-in-law, Lee Reese, and special niece & care giver, Latisha Franzell and host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Franzell, and nephew Michael Franzell.
A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Charles Shifflett officiating. Due to COVID-19 mandate masks are required to enter the building. The family invites those who are unable to attend to view the service via livestream https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160686355988238
.
Interment will follow after the service at New Life Baptist Church Cemetery, 12302 Alum Springs Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701.
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 2, 2020.