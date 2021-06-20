Menu
Elizabeth Gracie
Elizabeth Render

Elizabeth Hope Render, age 46, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Liz graduated from Osbourn Park HS, and was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Survived by children Brianna and Sheldon Gracie; parents Debbie and Greg, grandparents Betty and Charles Farrar; aunts Shari (Mike) Scally, Brenda (Ed) Wafel and Valerie (Lou) Freeman; numerous cousins and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, FL on June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the NAS Jacksonville Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in Culpeper, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Veterans Association, any horse rescue organization or Life Connection of Ohio in Liz's memory.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Jacksonville, FL
