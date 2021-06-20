Elizabeth Render



Elizabeth Hope Render, age 46, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Liz graduated from Osbourn Park HS, and was retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. Survived by children Brianna and Sheldon Gracie; parents Debbie and Greg, grandparents Betty and Charles Farrar; aunts Shari (Mike) Scally, Brenda (Ed) Wafel and Valerie (Lou) Freeman; numerous cousins and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, FL on June 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the NAS Jacksonville Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in Culpeper, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Veterans Association, any horse rescue organization or Life Connection of Ohio in Liz's memory.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 20, 2021.