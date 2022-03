Elizabeth A. HearnsElizabeth Ann Hearns, 88, of Culpeper, VA passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section), Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA. Please extend condolences to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com