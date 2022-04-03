Elizabeth Maestri
Elizabeth (Jenkins) Maestri
March 30, 1936 - March 30, 2022
"Betty" went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She left very peacefully from home with family by her side.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 33 years, Anthony Maestri, who treasured their life together. Betty and Tony met in 1985 in Northern Virginia, where they both lived. They married and moved to Madison where they built their beautiful home to enjoy for the rest of their days.
Betty loved her family and was always there to make sure everyone was "ok". She loved baseball, especially the Orioles. She also loved to watch her Sunday football.
Betty loved to bake and stayed busy during the holidays baking for family and friends.
She had a lengthy career in banking, and later moved into a career with a prestigious security agency, before retiring in Madison with Tony.
Betty chose Madison Presbyterian Church as her place to worship our Lord. She became a member of "The Sisters of The Sea" and made many friends that she adored.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Kristia Starnes and Vickie Starnes Updike; her grandsons, Kevin Starnes (Kathy) and Scott Starnes. She is also survived by 6 beautiful great-grandchildren, 3 step children, and her new good friend, Darlene Johnson.
Betty was loved by so many, and will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Mark Jenkins officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
A reception will follow at Mountain View Community Church, 16088 Rogers Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701.
