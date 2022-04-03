Elizabeth Taylor



Elizabeth "Kay" Taylor, 73, of Goochland VA, passed away April 1, 2022. Kay was born September 8, 1948 in Fauquier County and raised in Culpeper. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Thomas and Evelyn King, husbands Gene Hitt and Charles Taylor, and fur-baby Max. She is survived by her son, Charles Taylor Jr, daughter Margarite Hitt, four grand-daughters; Rachel Marie Taylor, Monica McPeak, Allison McPeak, and Tara Ann McPeak, five great-grandchildren; Kelly Hitt III, Talon Emerich, Trevor Sullivan, Raigan and Kainon Stanley, her sister, Carlene Ramey, nieces; Loretta Ramey and Lisa Shook.



A visitation will be held at Norman Funeral Home 2982 River Road W. Goochland, VA 23063 Wednesday, April 6th from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at Normans Thursday, April 7th at 11am. An internment to follow Thursday, April 7th at 2pm at 201 Carlene Lane, Drakes Branch VA 23937.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Apr. 3, 2022.