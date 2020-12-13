Menu
Elsbeth M. Simon
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Elsbeth M. Simon

Elsbeth Marianne Simon passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Culpeper, Virginia. She was born in Moenchen-Gladbach, Germany on November 27, 1928 to the late Robert Hummel and Ida (Allmendinger) Hummel.



Elsbeth is preceded in death by her late husband, Rudolf Karl Simon of sixty years and her son, Horst Rainer Simon. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christiane and Bryant Robinson of Culpeper, Virginia; her grand daughter, Tatiana Robinson of Suffolk, Virginia; and nieces, nephews, and their families.



Elsbeth and her family immigrated to the United States in 1958 settling in Fairfax County, Virginia. She proudly received her U.S. citizenship in 1965. Elsbeth worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement. She enjoyed entertaining friends and relatives, and was an excellent gourmet cook. Elsbeth endured and overcame many challenges during her lifetime, and accepted what came her way with grace and dignity, even during her advanced stages of Parkinson's disease.



The family extends a special thanks to all of the compassionate caretakers and staff at "The Culpeper" who took such wonderful care of Elsbeth over the years, and who welcomed her with open arms into their family.



Memorial contributions may be made to:

1) American Parkinson Disease Association: www.apdaparkinson.org ; or

2) Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation: In memory of Elsbeth Simon, indicate

"THE CULPEPER." Mail to: The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA. 22701

Due to COVID-19 concerns, memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to www.virginiacremate.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2020.
