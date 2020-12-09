Daisy and the Dinkens family...Eric was one of a kind. He had a heart so full of love and life, his loss will impact our community for enternity. We are so devastated for the tragic loss of one of God's strongest men. May Eric's homegoing be as glorious as his time here on Earth. Eric was every student's biggest fan, especially at volleyball games. He was so complimentary of my children, Stephanie and Alyssa, and such a treasure to have on the sidelines every game. Eric Dinkens will be missed deeply. I am enriched for having known Eric and I am a better human for knowing him. Continue to make him proud, because Daisy...YOU were the light of his life! With my deepest condolences and respect! Colleen Robson and the entire Robson family (Todd, Stephanie, and Alyssa)

Colleen Robson December 10, 2020