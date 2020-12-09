Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eric Dinkens
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
Eric L. Dinkens

Eric Dinkens, 49, of Locust Grove, Va, passed on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA from 10am to 11am. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation FB at 11:00am. Interment will be at Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, VA. A guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation FB
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
To Mr. and Mrs. Dinkens we send our condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. My God comfort your family. We will continue to pray.
Wayne & Doresa Howard
December 11, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. We are deeply sorry for you loss. May God bless you and your family.
George Fotenos
December 11, 2020
Prayers to our uncle and cousins. Take it to the lord n prayer love you guys.
Sheila n Kevin jones and family
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss, may God be with and bless your family.
Robert O Grimes
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Bessie Bassoff
December 10, 2020
Daisy and the Dinkens family...Eric was one of a kind. He had a heart so full of love and life, his loss will impact our community for enternity. We are so devastated for the tragic loss of one of God's strongest men. May Eric's homegoing be as glorious as his time here on Earth. Eric was every student's biggest fan, especially at volleyball games. He was so complimentary of my children, Stephanie and Alyssa, and such a treasure to have on the sidelines every game. Eric Dinkens will be missed deeply. I am enriched for having known Eric and I am a better human for knowing him. Continue to make him proud, because Daisy...YOU were the light of his life! With my deepest condolences and respect! Colleen Robson and the entire Robson family (Todd, Stephanie, and Alyssa)
Colleen Robson
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results