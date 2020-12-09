Eric L. Dinkens
Eric Dinkens, 49, of Locust Grove, Va, passed on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA from 10am to 11am. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. Please join the family via live stream on Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation FB at 11:00am. Interment will be at Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper, VA. A guestbook is available at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 9, 2020.