Ernest R. Liberatore, Sr.



Ernest Robert Liberatore, Sr. died on February 23, 2022, of natural causes. Ernie, who was 83, is survived by his sister Geltrude D'Aniello of Malden, MA; his brother Richard H. Liberatore of Marlboro, MA; his sons, Ernest R. Liberatore Jr. and wife Janet of New Bern, NC, Kenneth M. Liberatore and wife Donna of Milton, GA, and Philip S. Liberatore and wife Monica of Mer Rouge, LA; and 6 grandchildren. Ernie, born in Somerville, MA to Attilio A. Liberatore and Anna L. (Jodice) Liberatore, was the second oldest of four children.



Ernie grew up in the Boston, MA area and developed a love of photography while attending Malden High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, married his wife Louise E. (Peterson) Liberatore, and they were stationed at Laughlin, Air Force Base, TX where Ernie processed imagery taken by U-2 spy planes. After leaving the Air Force, Ernie worked for Polaroid and Itek corporations in MA and later Perkin-Elmer in CT where he mastered the art of imagery analysis as a Photographic Scientist. Over his career, he worked on numerous classified projects for the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Ernie retired and moved to Culpeper with Louise, in 1995. Ernie volunteered with the Culpeper-Madison Red Cross Chapter and was recognized for his efforts in organizing blood drives in Culpeper County. After the Culpeper Red Cross office closed, he continued his volunteer work as an Auxiliary at the Culpeper Regional Hospital and with the Culpeper Hospital Thrift Shop until COVID 19 forced him to stop. Ernie is a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew.



A memorial celebration is planned for Ernie at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m., where his ashes will be interred in the church gardens near his beloved wife Louise who died August 22, 2006. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Memorial Fund, 115 N. East Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Ernie will be remembered for his love of his family, passion for photography, his warm smile, enjoyment of life, and dedicated service to country and to Culpeper.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.