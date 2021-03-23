Ethel Grace Bache
Ethel Grace Bache of Culpeper VA, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home surrounded by her babies. She was born to Wilson, "Bill", Hart and Grace Yowell Hart on May 10, 1932.
She married Lawrence "Bee" Bache on Dec. 24 1952.
She was known by many names, "Mama", "Ethel", "Ethel Belle" and "Nannyboots", but no matter what you called her, you loved her.
Ethel grew up in Culpeper and loved sharing stories from her youth. She could sit for hours and recall adventures she shared with her many cousins; worked for Aileen Knitwear for many years and retired from RRCS; was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
You were lucky if you were called one of her babies and she loved nothing more than making a huge pot of vegetable soup or spaghetti and having her family share it. She will forever be remembered for her yummy stuffing and baked sweet potatoes during the holidays and she enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for her babies. Ethel loved her family more than anything and one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her front porch swing surrounded by her babies.
Surviving Ethel is daughter Deborah "Debi" Brown and her fiancé' Tony Ford of Brightwood VA;.daughter Rebecca "Becky" Bledsoe and husband, Rodney, of Culpeper VA; son Lawrence "Larry" and his wife Dawn of Culpeper VA; grandchildren, Merri Woodward and husband Jason, Erin Mitchell and husband Trey, Sarah Owens and husband Todd, Danielle Krumholz, Cody Brown and wife, Anna, Caleigh-Ruth Brown and fiancé Rocky Pierson, Ashleigh Greenwood and husband Joe, Stephen Bledsoe and wife Noel, Lauren Bache and fiancé Matt Spradlin; great -grandchildren, Autumn Dormer, Emilee Woodward, Skylar Woodward, Cain Mitchell, Avry Mitchell, Lena Mitchell, Jeremy Owens, Esma Owens, Layla Owens, Julia Greenwood, Khloe Krumholz, Grady Brown; great-great granddaughter Amelia Weakley; brothers-in-law, Jack Bache and Bucky Bache and his wife Winnie; sister-in-law Shirley Bache as well as many nieces and nephews and she leaves behind her kitty cat, Sweetie Pie and her dog Evie. Ethel was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Bee, and a grandson, Russell Bache.
The family would like to thank Kim Hurt-Perrault for her loving care of "Booty".
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper. Funeral service will be held in the Clore-English Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow in the Culpeper National Cemetery, new grounds. Facemasks are required for all guests in the funeral home as well as in the cemetery. Culpeper National Cemetery does limit the committal to 50 guests on the property.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1200 Sunset Lane, Suite 2320, Culpeper, VA 22701 ( https://www.hopva.org/) or Culpeper Overdose Awareness, 1274 Leon Road, Culpeper VA 22701 (https://www.culpeperoverdoseawareness.org/
).
Fond memories and condolences of Ethel may be offered to the Bache family through clore-english.com
. The Bache family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 23, 2021.