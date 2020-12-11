Menu
Ethel Yowell Carpenter
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Ethel Yowell Carpenter

Mrs. Ethel Yowell Carpenter, of Culpeper, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Ethel was born on the family farm, located on the White Shop Road, in Culpeper County on July 11, 1929 to Charles Yowell and Pearl Hoffman

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Brenda; and her son, Terry and a number of nieces and nephews, including Debbie Settle and Doug Corbin.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Carpenter; six brothers, James, Joel, Gilbert, Charlie, Sam and Roy; four sisters, Nellie, Peg, Pearl and Anna; and a favorite nephew, Kevin Corbin.

Ethel put herself through RPI Richmond (now Virginia Commonwealth University). After graduating in 1949, she worked for Boyer Baldwin's in Richmond. After returning to Culpeper, she worked a number of years in retail on Davis Street and later at the Farmer's Co-op. For 32 years, she operated her own business; "The Suburban Beauty Shop" until she retired because of health concerns. As a member of Bethel Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and taught the "Young Adult" Sunday School Class for thirty years. She enjoyed tracing her ancestors and was proud that she was a direct descendent of John Hoffman (the Immigrant), as well as many other families of the Germanna Colonies, that later settled in Madison County.

Funeral services will be in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA, at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all guests are required to utilize face masks. Please join livestream at 5:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/CloreEnglish/. Interment will be private at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ethel's name to the Cemetery Fund of Hebron Lutheran Church, 899 Blankenbaker Road, Madison, Virginia 22727.

Fond memories may also be shared with the Carpenter family through clore-english.com. The Carpenter family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
I was in Ethel's Sunday School class for many years. I learned a lot from her teachings of the Bible. She was a nice southern lady and will be missed by many. My deepest sympathy to family and friends.
Millie Embree
December 13, 2020
Terri Ethel sure would have been very pleased of her service. I´m sorry I was unable to attend just know prayers and thoughts for you and Brenda
Linda Carpenter (Mike)
December 12, 2020
Brenda and Terry, we are so sorry for the loss of your mother. She will be deeply missed. But the memories of your Father and Mother will always be with us. Please don´t hesitate to call if you all need anything. To God be the Glory!
The Dodson Family
December 11, 2020
