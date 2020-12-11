Ethel Yowell Carpenter
Mrs. Ethel Yowell Carpenter, of Culpeper, Virginia, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Ethel was born on the family farm, located on the White Shop Road, in Culpeper County on July 11, 1929 to Charles Yowell and Pearl Hoffman
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Brenda; and her son, Terry and a number of nieces and nephews, including Debbie Settle and Doug Corbin.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Carpenter; six brothers, James, Joel, Gilbert, Charlie, Sam and Roy; four sisters, Nellie, Peg, Pearl and Anna; and a favorite nephew, Kevin Corbin.
Ethel put herself through RPI Richmond (now Virginia Commonwealth University). After graduating in 1949, she worked for Boyer Baldwin's in Richmond. After returning to Culpeper, she worked a number of years in retail on Davis Street and later at the Farmer's Co-op. For 32 years, she operated her own business; "The Suburban Beauty Shop" until she retired because of health concerns. As a member of Bethel Baptist Church, she sang in the choir and taught the "Young Adult" Sunday School Class for thirty years. She enjoyed tracing her ancestors and was proud that she was a direct descendent of John Hoffman (the Immigrant), as well as many other families of the Germanna Colonies, that later settled in Madison County.
Funeral services will be in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA, at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020.
. Interment will be private at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ethel's name to the Cemetery Fund of Hebron Lutheran Church, 899 Blankenbaker Road, Madison, Virginia 22727.
Fond memories may also be shared with the Carpenter family
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 11, 2020.