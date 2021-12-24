Fannie Mae Printz
Fannie Mae Butler Printz, 83, of Culpeper, VA died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hospice of the Piedmont House in Charlottesville, VA. She was born April 30, 1938 in Fauquier, VA to the late Theodore and Gladys Butler.
Fannie Mae worked in the VDOT Culpeper District office for 52 years, retiring as the Manager of right of ways.
Fannie Mae is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger William Printz, her son, Glenn Printz (Susan) of Ruther Glen, VA, three grandchildren; Laura Grymes (Randolph) of Bumpass, VA, Bobbi-Sue Snead (Justin) Spotsylvania, VA, Julie Miller (Kevin) of Milford, VA, and four great grandchildren; Kayleigh Childress, Kayden Snead, Ryleigh Snead, and Luke Miller.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Hotchkins.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Dan Carlton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made in Fannie Mae's honor to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlotteville, VA 22911.
Pallbearers will be Randolph Grymes, Justin Snead, Kayden Snead, Kevin Miller, David Printz, and Darrell Printz.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 24, 2021.