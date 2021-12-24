Glenn, I was so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. We worked together two times at VDOT (as you know) and stayed friends for a long time. I would see her quite often at Pepper's in Culpeper and she and my husband loved teasing each other. I did not have your telephone number but wanted you to know I have been thinking about her and you. Blessings, Charlotte

Charlotte Hoffman Friend December 28, 2021