Fannie Mae Butler Printz
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Fannie Mae Printz

Fannie Mae Butler Printz, 83, of Culpeper, VA died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hospice of the Piedmont House in Charlottesville, VA. She was born April 30, 1938 in Fauquier, VA to the late Theodore and Gladys Butler.

Fannie Mae worked in the VDOT Culpeper District office for 52 years, retiring as the Manager of right of ways.

Fannie Mae is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger William Printz, her son, Glenn Printz (Susan) of Ruther Glen, VA, three grandchildren; Laura Grymes (Randolph) of Bumpass, VA, Bobbi-Sue Snead (Justin) Spotsylvania, VA, Julie Miller (Kevin) of Milford, VA, and four great grandchildren; Kayleigh Childress, Kayden Snead, Ryleigh Snead, and Luke Miller.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Hotchkins.

A funeral service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Dan Carlton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fannie Mae's honor to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlotteville, VA 22911.

Pallbearers will be Randolph Grymes, Justin Snead, Kayden Snead, Kevin Miller, David Printz, and Darrell Printz.

Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 24, 2021.
Glenn, I was so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. We worked together two times at VDOT (as you know) and stayed friends for a long time. I would see her quite often at Pepper's in Culpeper and she and my husband loved teasing each other. I did not have your telephone number but wanted you to know I have been thinking about her and you. Blessings, Charlotte
Charlotte Hoffman
Friend
December 28, 2021
Our condolences to the family. I got this notice just this afternoon. Thoughts and prayers.
charlene and Henry jenkins
Work
December 27, 2021
