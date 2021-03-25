Menu
Frances Virginia Nethken
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
Frances Virginia Nethken

Frances Virginia Nethken, born on February 26, 1920, in Shenandoah Virginia, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2021, at the Culpeper Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steward E. Nethken.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Fontaine and her husband, Fred Fontaine of Belgrade, Maine, her grandson, Charlie R. Coates, III, and his wife Elizabeth of Sharon, Massachusetts, her granddaughters Sabine Neilson and her husband, Zachary of Thorndike, Maine, and Camille Fontaine of Boston, Massachusetts; 3 great-granddaughters, Ellie, Louisa and Annabelle Coates, all of Sharon, Massachusetts, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Frances was born at home on her family farm in the Shenandoah Valley and grew up by the Shenandoah River. She moved to Culpeper in 1961 and became a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she spent many years of service to the church community that she loved.

She lived at her residence in Culpeper until she was 100 years old until last year when she became ill and moved to Culpeper Rehabilitation Center. She was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed staying at home taking care of her gardens and birds. Due to Covid-19, a service is planned for a later date when family members may be able to travel.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Nethken family through clore-english.com. The Nethken family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Clore-English Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Liz. I have so many wonderful memories from our youth.
Becky (Petty) Jenkins
May 5, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathies for the lost of your beautiful Mom. Our prayers are with you and your family
Paul and Helen Ward
March 25, 2021
So, sorry for your loss. I always thought so much of your family
Betty Smoot
March 25, 2021
