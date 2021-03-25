Frances Virginia Nethken
Frances Virginia Nethken, born on February 26, 1920, in Shenandoah Virginia, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2021, at the Culpeper Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steward E. Nethken.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Fontaine and her husband, Fred Fontaine of Belgrade, Maine, her grandson, Charlie R. Coates, III, and his wife Elizabeth of Sharon, Massachusetts, her granddaughters Sabine Neilson and her husband, Zachary of Thorndike, Maine, and Camille Fontaine of Boston, Massachusetts; 3 great-granddaughters, Ellie, Louisa and Annabelle Coates, all of Sharon, Massachusetts, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Frances was born at home on her family farm in the Shenandoah Valley and grew up by the Shenandoah River. She moved to Culpeper in 1961 and became a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she spent many years of service to the church community that she loved.
She lived at her residence in Culpeper until she was 100 years old until last year when she became ill and moved to Culpeper Rehabilitation Center. She was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed staying at home taking care of her gardens and birds. Due to Covid-19, a service is planned for a later date when family members may be able to travel.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 25, 2021.