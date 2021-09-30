Frances B. Thompson Walters



Frances departed this life on September 23, 2021, she was 95 years old. She was the daughter of Carter A. Bunch, Sr. and his wife Corrie R. Thornhill. She was born at the family home adjacent to Carrico's Mill, that her father owned and operated. She was a life long resident of Culpeper county until her move to Dogwood Village of Orange Senior Living in December of 2019.



Frances was predeceased by her 3 sisters Minerva, Ruth and Ada, as well as, her brother Gus Bunch of Carrico's Mill. Frances married James D. Thompson at Stevensburg in 1946, he died July 29, 1972. In May of 1992 she married Charles Wallace Walters at Lael Baptist Church, Wallace died May 18, 1999.



Frances is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and their families who will fondly remember family gatherings at her home. They will remember her for her willingness to help with a problem, annual Christmas dinners, and her corn pudding.



Frances after retiring with more than 35 years service with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative as an executive secretary, remained active in the Culpeper community. She did genealogical research for nonresidents at the Culpeper courthouse, was a volunteer for many years at the Culpeper Hospital, was a member of a local bridge club and a member of the Culpeper Business and Professional Women's club.



She was a member of Lael Baptist Church in Lignum and was the Church Secretary for many years. There will be a memorial service for her at Lael on Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 am. The service will be conducted by former Lael pastor, Peyton Wiltshire. Reverend Wiltshire is currently the minister of Two Rivers Baptist Church in King George, Virginia.



Frances' family would like to think the staff at Dogwood Village Senior Living for their skill and kindness in caring for Frances the last 21 months. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations in her memory be made to Lael Baptist Church in Lignum.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.