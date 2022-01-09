Frank Edward Brown
Frank Edward Brown, Sr., 90, of Culpeper, died peacefully Sunday, January 2, 2022 surrounded by his son and daughter. He was born July 7, 1931 in Raccoon Ford to the late Judson and Janie Brown.
Frank retired from VDOT after 41 years as the survey chief of party #1. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and a Culpeper Minutemen member. Frank served four years active duty in the Air Force before transferring to the US Army Reserves to serve as the CSM (Command Sergeant Major) of the 80th Battalion. His combined military careered spanned 38 years.
He is survived by three children, Frank E. Brown, Jr. (Wendy), Sharon Goode, and Natalie Cramer; four grandchildren, Katharine E. Gramer (Jason), David E. Goode (Ashley), Megan Cramer, and Judson Cramer; three great grandchildren, Seth Gramer, Hailey Gramer, and Elsie Goode; close friends, Peggy Simmons, Richard Brani, Ralph and Linda Rupard; Joyce Beales; Betty and Harry Crane, William Addison, and Jack Jeffries; and a host of friends and family members.
In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rosa Lee "Rosie" Brown; and one sister, Elsie Mae Brown Settle.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastors David Brown and Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream athttps://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641590828158234
Pallbearers are David Goode, Gary Walker, Kemp Pullen, Larry "Moe" Wilson, Jack Jeffries, Willis Bedsaul, Wayne Richards, and Tim Moretz.
Honorary pallbearers are Peggy Simmons, Joyce Beales, Linda Rupard, Ralph Rupard, William Addison, and Richard Brani.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors performed by VFW Post 2524.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Mercy Chefs, 711 Washington Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704 "Kentucky Relief", St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, The Gideons International, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
