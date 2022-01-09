Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Edward Brown
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Frank Edward Brown

Frank Edward Brown, Sr., 90, of Culpeper, died peacefully Sunday, January 2, 2022 surrounded by his son and daughter. He was born July 7, 1931 in Raccoon Ford to the late Judson and Janie Brown.

Frank retired from VDOT after 41 years as the survey chief of party #1. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and a Culpeper Minutemen member. Frank served four years active duty in the Air Force before transferring to the US Army Reserves to serve as the CSM (Command Sergeant Major) of the 80th Battalion. His combined military careered spanned 38 years.

He is survived by three children, Frank E. Brown, Jr. (Wendy), Sharon Goode, and Natalie Cramer; four grandchildren, Katharine E. Gramer (Jason), David E. Goode (Ashley), Megan Cramer, and Judson Cramer; three great grandchildren, Seth Gramer, Hailey Gramer, and Elsie Goode; close friends, Peggy Simmons, Richard Brani, Ralph and Linda Rupard; Joyce Beales; Betty and Harry Crane, William Addison, and Jack Jeffries; and a host of friends and family members.

In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rosa Lee "Rosie" Brown; and one sister, Elsie Mae Brown Settle.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastors David Brown and Sandy Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641590828158234

Pallbearers are David Goode, Gary Walker, Kemp Pullen, Larry "Moe" Wilson, Jack Jeffries, Willis Bedsaul, Wayne Richards, and Tim Moretz.

Honorary pallbearers are Peggy Simmons, Joyce Beales, Linda Rupard, Ralph Rupard, William Addison, and Richard Brani.

Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors performed by VFW Post 2524.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Mercy Chefs, 711 Washington Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704 "Kentucky Relief", St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, The Gideons International, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry to hear of Frank's passing. He will be missed by family and his many friends and acquaintances. Love and sympathy to all of you.
Jeannette and Fred Lewis
Family
January 28, 2022
Met Frank when we moved in next door when I was in grade school. My mom and Rose stayed in touch over the years. They were both fine people. God bless and comfort the family at this time.
Debbie (Conrad) Klick
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results