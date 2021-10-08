Frank William Hensley, Sr.
Frank William Hensley, Sr., 91, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville. He was born November 30, 1929 in Culpeper to the late Tom and Lily Hensley.
Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired after 46 years with Leggett/Belk department stores, where he was a manager and buyer for the men's department. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and VFW Post 2524. He loved watching baseball and football, and was a fan of the Washington Nationals and Redskins.
Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Hensley; one daughter, Patricia Hensley Jenkins (Ricky); one son, Frank W. Hensley, Jr. (Karen); one brother, Richard L. Hensley (Terry); one sister-in-law, Goldie S. Hensley; five grandchildren, Laurie M. Jenkins, Stacie E. Jenkins (Adelo), Katherine E. Doerr (Chris), Allison R. Hensley, and Frank W. Hensley, III; and seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Kristopher, Alyssa, Alexis, Sarabella, Kambree, and Elias.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded death by one daughter, Wanda Elaine Hensley; and five siblings, Olive Sauter, Ruby Hensley, Carrie Johnston, Thomas S. Hensley, Sr., and Frances Bunch.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd, Culpeper with Pastor Jessica Darty officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 8, 2021.