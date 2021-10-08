Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank William Hensley Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Frank William Hensley, Sr.

Frank William Hensley, Sr., 91, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at UVA Hospital, Charlottesville. He was born November 30, 1929 in Culpeper to the late Tom and Lily Hensley.

Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired after 46 years with Leggett/Belk department stores, where he was a manager and buyer for the men's department. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and VFW Post 2524. He loved watching baseball and football, and was a fan of the Washington Nationals and Redskins.

Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Hensley; one daughter, Patricia Hensley Jenkins (Ricky); one son, Frank W. Hensley, Jr. (Karen); one brother, Richard L. Hensley (Terry); one sister-in-law, Goldie S. Hensley; five grandchildren, Laurie M. Jenkins, Stacie E. Jenkins (Adelo), Katherine E. Doerr (Chris), Allison R. Hensley, and Frank W. Hensley, III; and seven great-grandchildren, Brendan, Kristopher, Alyssa, Alexis, Sarabella, Kambree, and Elias.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded death by one daughter, Wanda Elaine Hensley; and five siblings, Olive Sauter, Ruby Hensley, Carrie Johnston, Thomas S. Hensley, Sr., and Frances Bunch.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd, Culpeper with Pastor Jessica Darty officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
1200 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper, VA
Oct
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
1200 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper, VA
Oct
9
Interment
3:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hey, Frank was one of the last true "Culpeper Boys." He loved Culpeper and everything about it. He was always there at Leggetts with Dave Thurston to greet you and chat about what you were doing. Then you would get some new shoes. Who knows maybe Jesus needed some new footwear. Preston Fray
Preston Fray
Other
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results