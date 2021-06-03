Fred Wilson
Fred Wilson, 71, of Culpeper, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at iNova Faifax Hospital. He was born March 4, 1950 in Tazewell, TN to the late Roy Lee and Nora Elizabeth Wilson.
Fred was self-employed in HVAC services and loved going to car shows.
Fred is survived by the love of his life, Christine Dodson, and her children, Robin and Dwayne Dodson; his daughter, Jeanna Ray Wilson of KY; granddaughter, Courtney Sanford (Billy); one great-granddaughter, Libby Kate Sanford of Spotsylvania; one sister, Nona Toth (Gary) of Trinity, NC; four brothers, Jim Wilson (Jean) of Manassas, VA, Henry Wilson (Denise) of Lincoln, KY, Johnny Wilson of Bealeton, VA and Paul Wilson (Deborah) of Raven, VA; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Ronald Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with John Fotenos officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 3, 2021.