Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred Wilson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Fred Wilson

Fred Wilson, 71, of Culpeper, died Monday, May 31, 2021 at iNova Faifax Hospital. He was born March 4, 1950 in Tazewell, TN to the late Roy Lee and Nora Elizabeth Wilson.

Fred was self-employed in HVAC services and loved going to car shows.

Fred is survived by the love of his life, Christine Dodson, and her children, Robin and Dwayne Dodson; his daughter, Jeanna Ray Wilson of KY; granddaughter, Courtney Sanford (Billy); one great-granddaughter, Libby Kate Sanford of Spotsylvania; one sister, Nona Toth (Gary) of Trinity, NC; four brothers, Jim Wilson (Jean) of Manassas, VA, Henry Wilson (Denise) of Lincoln, KY, Johnny Wilson of Bealeton, VA and Paul Wilson (Deborah) of Raven, VA; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Ronald Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with John Fotenos officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Road, Jeffersonton, VA.

An online tribute wall and guestbook is available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jun
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I met Fred 1 time many years ago but have known and loved Christine over 50 years. My heart was sadden to hear of his passing. My thoughts are prayers are with Christine and the family.
Violet Scott Utz
Other
August 7, 2021
I meet Fread in 1976 working at Westgate apartments . Then later in years ran into him at the car shows around culpeper and warrenton . Fread will be missed
Chuck
Friend
June 4, 2021
Fred was a true car lover. Mustangs being his favorite. We could always see him at Cruise-Ins and car shows and his appearance at the car events will surely be missed. I am glad I got to know Fred, he enjoyed himself and always had a joke or a good word for me.
Harold Boone
Acquaintance
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results