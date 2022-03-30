George "Steve" Stephen Buraker
George "Steve" Stephen Buraker, 69, of Rochelle, VA, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at his home. He was born July 22, 1952 in Culpeper to the late George Harold Buraker and Laura "Myrtle" Virginia Burke Buraker.
George made testimony and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. George was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Madison. He loved spending time with his family and especially with his granddaughter. He played golf as often as he could.
George is survived by his son, Brian S. Buraker and his wife, Stacey; two brothers, Kenny Buraker (Hallie) and Larry Buraker (Margaret); one granddaughter, Paisley Grace Buraker; and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda G. Smoot Buraker.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd., Madison with Pastor Dale Freeman officiating.
Interment will follow immediately at New Life Baptist Church Cemetery, 12302 Alum Springs Road, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Pallbearers will be David Oliver, BJ Short, Dan Wright, Branden Freeman, Greg Keyes, and Nelson Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Ford and Mike Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to New Life Baptist Church.
