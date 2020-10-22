George "Sonny" Dowell, Jr.
The funny, courageous, Sonny Dowell, lost his two-year battle with cancer, at home in Leesburg, on August 12, 2020, just a few days shy of his 69th birthday. Born George Coleman Dowell Jr. on August 25, 1951, he graduated from Culpeper HS in 1969 where he competed in track, basketball and baseball. After college, Sonny worked as a computer technician for over 20 years, eventually retiring from Pitney Bowes and the GMU campus mailroom. Known for his easy-going personality, Sonny was a man of few words with quiet determination, patience, and a gentle spirit. With a twinkle in his eye he could surprise you with his spot-on sense of humor or melt your heart with his infectious smile.
Sonny is preceded in death, by his parents, George Coleman Dowell, Sr., and Julia Corder. He is survived by his wife, Cindy "Ceen" Quick; children Brad (Jen) Dowell and Lisa (Tony) Nicholson, their mom, Bernice (Chip) Utz; five grandchildren, Mya, Riley, Mason, Kieran and Marin; brothers David (Rae) Pilgrim, and Mike (Alice) Dowell, and cousin, Bobby Corder, along with family and friends too numerous to list but not forgotten.
A private interment was held October 19, 2020 at Cool Spring Cemetery in Berryville, Virginia. A Celebration of Life event is planned for a future date. To view the full online obituary or submit condolences please visit www.dcsva.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 22, 2020.