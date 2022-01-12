Gilbert Ronald "Ronnie" Wray
Ronnie died December 27, 2021, at his home 20611 Lahore Road, Orange, Virginia.
He was the son of Joseph Gilbert Wray and Laura Elder Wray of Ford, Dinwiddie County Virginia. He leaves behind a son Christopher Jason Wray, his wife Belinda, and children Brianna, Kayla, and Casey of Colonial Heights, Virginia, a daughter Shannon Bond Wray of Boise, Idaho, a brother Michael Wray and Ellen Spiggle of Chester, Virginia, nephews, many friends and the love of his life Patti Christie of Orange, Virginia.
Ronnie served in the Air Force as part of a team manning a Titan ll Missile Silo near Wichita, Kansas, was a salesman for Sears, and GC Electronics, owned and ran food services for Prince William Stadium before coming to Orange. In 1991 Ronnie purchased "Jakes Country Store" on route 20, as well as later running food services for "Meadows Farms Golf Course". At the time of his death he was working as a salesman for "Faye's Office Supply, Inc" in Orange, Virginia.
Ronnie truly enjoyed his friends and activities. He was one of the first volunteers at the "State Theatre" of Culpeper where he was remembered by many, "Watch Your Step"! His many hobbies included bass and bream fishing, biking, camping, traveling, going to concerts, the Washington Nationals, taking care of his home, but his biggest passion was cornhole for fun and competitively.
Due to the upswing of Covid a service will be held in the Spring.
If you wish you may make a donation in Ronnie's name to the charity of your choice
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 12, 2022.