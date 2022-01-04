Ginger Heflin Campbell
Ginger Heflin Campbell, 64 of Rixeyville, VA passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
She was born on October 22, 1957 in Warrenton, VA a daughter of the late Lewis Edward Heflin and Marion Ward Heflin. She was a 1977 graduate of Fauquier High School, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Charles Campbell; her daughter, Jessica Onderdonk; her son, Jason Joiner; a stepson, Charles Jacob Campbell; four siblings, Rex Heflin, Lisa Brown, Darlene Campbell and Wanda Morgan; and five grandchildren, Riley, Megan and Will Onderdonk, Andrew and Annabelle Campbell.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel at the Hitt Family Cemetery, Eddie Hitt Lane, Amissville, VA by Rev. Frank Fishback and Rev. Sandy Martin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 4, 2022.