Mary, Bill and family I visited Leroy several times at the Culpeper and grew very fond of him and at times he wanted me to stay a little longer to chat. I am out of town and so sorry that I cannot be there. May our loving God comfort and be with you at this time. I know Leroy is in Heaven and I also know he was ready to go. God Bless!! Elvin

Elvin Smythers January 11, 2022