H. Leroy Miller
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway
Culpeper, VA
H. Leroy Miller

H. Leroy Miller, 91, of Culpeper, VA passed away January3, 2022 in The Culpeper. Mr. Miller was born August 18, 1930 to Franklin Miller and Gladys Griffith Miller.

Leroy is survived by his daughter Ann Gwynn and her husband Kenneth; his siblings, Mary E. Miller and William T. Miller; his grandson, David Gwynn and his wife Erin Joy and his granddaughter Erin Weikel Gwynn. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Linkenhoker Miller, parents and brothers: John F. Miller and Daniel B. Miller.

Leroy spent a career in banking with both The Second National Bank of Culpeper and Farmers and Merchants Bank of Winchester. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing with friends and neighbors. Leroy was a former member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church of Berryville, VA and current member of Culpeper United Methodist Church where he greatly enjoyed his Sunday School class. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home with Pastor Hans Murdoch conducting the service. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Miller family through clore-english.com.

The Miller family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clore-English Funeral Home
11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA
Mary, Bill and family I visited Leroy several times at the Culpeper and grew very fond of him and at times he wanted me to stay a little longer to chat. I am out of town and so sorry that I cannot be there. May our loving God comfort and be with you at this time. I know Leroy is in Heaven and I also know he was ready to go. God Bless!! Elvin
Elvin Smythers
January 11, 2022
I have such fond memories of Mr. Miller, he and my dad, Gordon Dickerson, were great buddies through banking. Mr. Miller was such a kind gentleman and I know the family will truly miss him. Prayers lifted for comfort for the family.
Faith Dickerson
January 11, 2022
Dear Mary, Bill, and family, I am so sorry to learn of Leroy´s death. I valued his friendship so much. I enjoyed having him in the reading group that he started. I shall miss him so much. Love, Terry
Terry Stein
Friend
January 11, 2022
