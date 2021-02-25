Herbert H. Scott
Herbert "Henry" Scott, 74, of Culpeper, VA passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 . Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26th from 11 am – 12 noon at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 14123 Norman Road, Culpeper, VA. Please extend condolences to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 25, 2021.