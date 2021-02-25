Menu
Herbert H. "Henry" Scott
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA
Herbert H. Scott

Herbert "Henry" Scott, 74, of Culpeper, VA passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 . Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26th from 11 am – 12 noon at Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation, 503 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA. A graveside service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 14123 Norman Road, Culpeper, VA. Please extend condolences to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St, Culpeper, VA
Feb
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
14123 Norman Road, Culpeper, VA
5 Entries
Herb was my favorite school bus driver. I always enjoyed talking to him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Chris Winn
February 26, 2021
Prayer to the Scott Family. Henry was a good boss to work for. I'm Thankful for him and giving me knowledge in the tours business. Rest In Jesus.
Denise Waters
February 26, 2021
knew him most of my life will be miss with the bus trips and the fun we had on it but god knows when its time to come home. will be miss from a lot of us.
john w banks
February 25, 2021
Prayers to the family. Henry you were one of a kind and I will miss my favorite bus driver to the casinos.
Cynthia Banks
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Kathleen Seeber
February 25, 2021
