Inez Byram Berry
Inez Byram Berry, 93, of Culpeper, VA died Thursday, September 30, 2021. She was born October 8, 1927 in Rapidan, VA to the late Charles and Lettie Byram.
Inez is survived by her children, Charles Nelson Berry and Janice Berry Jones (William "Larry"), niece (adopted daughter) Jean Payne, and two siblings; Eugene Marshall Byram and Cora West Byram Dwyer.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Nelson Berry, and her siblings; Reba May Byram Harris, Lester Bruce Byram, and Bettie Holliday Byram Anderson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA, with Pastor Sandy Martin officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Inez's honor to New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 or American Cancer Society
, P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 3, 2021.