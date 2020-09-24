Menu
Search
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacob Clifton Sisk
Jacob Clifton SiskJacob Clifton Sisk, 44, of Leon, Va. passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 from a logging accident. He was born on September 27, 1975 to Johnny Lee Sisk and Janet Marie Jenkins Sisk.Jacob was a deacon and member of Thoroughfare Bible Church. He loved God and his family. Jacob enjoyed cutting timber, hunting, and riding horses with family and friends.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mandy Shairee Rankin Sisk; son, Daniel Emery Sisk; three daughters, Ashley Marie Sisk, Lindsey Elizabeth Sisk, and Emily Brooklyn Sisk; brother, Virgil Sisk and wife Vickie; Mandy's parents, Fred and Belinda Rankin; brother-in-law, Marq Rankin and wife Nicole; nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Thoroughfare Bible Church, Leon, Va. with Pastor Neal Warner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Loved seeing Jacob Sunday's at church. As he handed out church bulletins, he always smiled and greeted me with a hug. He will be greatly missed. RIP Jacob.
Hazel Kreh
September 23, 2020
I met Jacob way back when we started school. He was a good ole boy and always there. I met Mandy years later when we worked at Aides Discount Store. What a beautiful family you have. I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you each. Sincerely, Margaret
Margaret Henshaw Morris
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My love and prayers are with the family.
Connie kibler
September 23, 2020
My prayers go to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Weakley Tolbert
September 23, 2020