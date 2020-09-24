Jacob Clifton Sisk Jacob Clifton Sisk, 44, of Leon, Va. passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 from a logging accident. He was born on September 27, 1975 to Johnny Lee Sisk and Janet Marie Jenkins Sisk. Jacob was a deacon and member of Thoroughfare Bible Church. He loved God and his family. Jacob enjoyed cutting timber, hunting, and riding horses with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mandy Shairee Rankin Sisk; son, Daniel Emery Sisk; three daughters, Ashley Marie Sisk, Lindsey Elizabeth Sisk, and Emily Brooklyn Sisk; brother, Virgil Sisk and wife Vickie; Mandy's parents, Fred and Belinda Rankin; brother-in-law, Marq Rankin and wife Nicole; nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Thoroughfare Bible Church, Leon, Va. with Pastor Neal Warner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.