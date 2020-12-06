James Allen Hall
Jim Hall passed away December 3, 2020, in Culpeper VA. He was born on February 20, 1952 in Morgantown WV, to Fredric G Hall and Hester L Hall.
Jim graduated Fauquier High School 1971.He opened Forget-Me-Not Florist on Main St in Culpeper VA, with his sister Linda Wray in 1984 and they sold the flower shop in the spring of 1990. Jim then started working at Builders First Source in Culpeper VA in 1993 where he worked on the line and graduated to corporate inspections. He retired in 2017 for a total of 24 years.Jim had a Great love of his flowers, his cats, and traveling by car or trailer.
Jim is survived by his partner of 35 years, Pete Outcalt; his sisters, Suzanne Hall of Warrenton and Linda Wray (Steve) of NC; his brother, Edward Hall (Deska Adams) of GA; his niece, Jennifer Autumn Middleton (Daniel); and nephews, Christopher William Wray and Jason D. James.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hester Hall; his father, Fredric Hall; his older brother, Fredric Hall Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
