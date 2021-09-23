James Lee Alther
James Lee Alther, 76, of Culpeper, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He was born June 23, 1945, in Leesburg, VA to Pauline and Paul Alther. His parents were natives of Rappahannock County, and shortly after his birth they returned to Sperryville, VA and he attended Rappahannock County schools.
James was in the US Army from 1965 to 1967 and served in Vietnam. After his service in the Army he began working for Culpeper Farmers Coop and retired with 49 plus years.
James had a passion for sports and volunteered in many different capacities (coaching, Board of Directors, Treasurer) for Culpeper Little League for 45 years. He also was involved in Culpeper Youth Football from 1979 to 1985. Most of James' spare time was spent at the ballfields enjoying watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends' children playing.
James is survived by his wife, Rosalie Settle Alther; children, Tim (Amy) Alther, Lori Beth (Tony) Dang and Kevin Alther; grandchildren, Hannah Alther, Hudson Alther, Blake Dang and Brennan Dang; his mother-in-law, Effie Settle Foster; siblings, Fay Atkins, Randall Alther, Kathy Jenkins and Pamela Woodward (Tommy) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and his extended Settle Family.
James adored and loved his grandchildren and spent many hours watching them play baseball. He was an avid fan and traveled to many tournaments on the east coast to watch them play.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632265184138124
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA.
Pallbearers will be Mark Settle, L. B. Settle, David Settle, Tim Alther, Chris Settle, Dan Ellis, and Brian Wharton. Honorary pallbearers are Carl Payne, Karen Ellis, Larry Settle, Harry Newlin, and Randall Alther.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' name to the Rappahannock High School Athletics, Baseball Program, 12576 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 23, 2021.