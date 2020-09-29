James Edward Barr
James Edward Barr, 77, of Barr Lane, Orange died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence. Born March 28, 1943 in Richmond he was the son of the late James Archie Barr and Mildred Frances Hogwood. James owned and operated J Barr Drywall Systems.
James is survived by his wife Janis Marie Barr of Orange; two daughters Jeanne Barr Scott and husband Calvin of Orange, and Jennifer Lyn Barr and Chris Smith of Orange; two sons James Edward Barr II and wife Crissy of Orange, and Justin Keith Barr and Rebecca Johnson of Orange; two step daughters Emily Marie Hurst and husband Craig of Orange, and Kelly Ann Weaver and Dan of Orange; nine grandchildren; two step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters Carol Martin and husband Ricky of Chester, and Joyce Hinds of Chester; and a special aunt Gladys Davis of Louisa.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12:00 Noon and viewing from 11-12 at the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship with interment to follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery. Pastor Dwane Pugh will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.