James Franklin Hensely
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
James Franklin Hensely

James Franklin Hensley, 70 of Brightwood, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Charlotteville, Va. He was born on June 26, 1951 to the late Horace Henry Hensley and Adeline Frances Clatterbuck Hensley.

James was a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Geer Hensley; daughter, Tracy Hensley Blackwell and husband Thomas; brother, Ernest Eugene Hensley and wife Phyllis; two grandchildren, T. J. Blackwell and Chelsea Blackwell.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Madison with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the funeral home.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
