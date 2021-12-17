James Edwin Tingle
James Edwin Tingle passed away at his Harrisonburg home on December 13th surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 53 years, at the age of 77 after a six year battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, Salvation Army, or Crosslink Community Church First Fruits Offering.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
