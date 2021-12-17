Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
James Edwin Tingle
James Edwin Tingle

James Edwin Tingle passed away at his Harrisonburg home on December 13th surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 53 years, at the age of 77 after a six year battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 19th at 2:00 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, Salvation Army, or Crosslink Community Church First Fruits Offering.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Crosslink Community Church
4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA
