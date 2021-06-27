Menu
James Henry "Cherokee" Wells
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
James Henry "Cherokee" Wells

James Henry "Cherokee" Wells, Jr., 66, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. He was born May 25, 1955 in Albemarle, VA to Charlotte Wells Drone and the late James Henry Wells, Sr.

In addition to his mother, James is survived by two children, Ashley N. Pearson and William McGuire; one brother, Joseph Ray Wells; three sisters, Margaret Jenkins, Donna Wells, and Nita Wells; and six grandchildren, Dawson Pearson, Mason Pearson, Nevaeh Pearson, Kayden McGuire, Savanah McGuire, and Raven McGuire. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents James is preceded in death by his brother, George Raymond Wells.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ron Young officiating at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper. The family will receive friends one hour prior at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available online at www.foundandsons.com

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jun
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery (New)
501 East Chandler Street, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m very sorry to hear of Cherokee´s passing. I worked at Integrity Automotive for a couple years, and he was always around and willing to help out. He´d always have a big smile on his face. He will be missed.
Michael Fletcher
Friend
July 4, 2021
Diane- Integrity Automotive
June 29, 2021
Will miss Cherokees visits to Integrity Automotive. He was always jumping in to walk Marley and help out with trash days. A 20 year neighbor- You will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Diane Morris
Work
June 29, 2021
Francine Deane, I too miss Cherokee because I work at Integrity Auto. He would spot me from 100 yards out and start waving and saying hello Andy. I think he had a nickname for just about everyone except for me.
Andy Hoffman
Work
June 29, 2021
I often spoke with Cherokee as I work in the building (RE/MAX Crossroads) opposite his home and he always had a smile to offer. I will miss his smiling face and his happy "hi honey". My heart goes out to his family as this sad time.
Francine Deane
Friend
June 29, 2021
