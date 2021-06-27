James Henry "Cherokee" Wells
James Henry "Cherokee" Wells, Jr., 66, of Culpeper, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home. He was born May 25, 1955 in Albemarle, VA to Charlotte Wells Drone and the late James Henry Wells, Sr.
In addition to his mother, James is survived by two children, Ashley N. Pearson and William McGuire; one brother, Joseph Ray Wells; three sisters, Margaret Jenkins, Donna Wells, and Nita Wells; and six grandchildren, Dawson Pearson, Mason Pearson, Nevaeh Pearson, Kayden McGuire, Savanah McGuire, and Raven McGuire. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents James is preceded in death by his brother, George Raymond Wells.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ron Young officiating at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E. Chandler Street, Culpeper. The family will receive friends one hour prior at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 27, 2021.