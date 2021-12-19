Jane and I were best friends all thru high school along with our third "amigo" Emily (Fagner) Wellhausen. We did everything together, and were heartbroken when Jane moved to New York after graduation. Emily and I are still in touch, and every time we talk we wonder how Jane is doing and where is she now. My sister in Tucson sent me the obituary, and found that she lived in Florida, as do I in Ponte Vedra Beach and it broke my heart that we never connected and lost all those years not talking or seeing your mom. She was such a fun and wonderful friend, and tears are in my eyes thinking of you loss.

Fran (Beebe) Hatch Friend December 30, 2021