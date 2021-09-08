Janice Louise Todd DiScala
Janice Louise Todd DiScala, 88, formerly of Catlett, Virginia passed away at Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange, NJ on August 9, 2021.
A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, September 9 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Rixey Manor, 9155 Pleasant Hill Drive, Rixeyville, Virginia
Janice was born in Cody, Wyoming and has lived in Colorado, New Mexico, Connecticut, and Virginia before moving to West Orange in 2018.
She is survived by her loving children Rebecca Tuttle, George DiScala III, Jacquelne Massey and Todd DiScala and 16 grandchildren.
For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 8, 2021.