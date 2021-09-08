Menu
Janice Louise Todd DiScala
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preston Funeral Home
153 S Orange Ave
South Orange, NJ
Janice Louise Todd DiScala

Janice Louise Todd DiScala, 88, formerly of Catlett, Virginia passed away at Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange, NJ on August 9, 2021.

A memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, September 9 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Rixey Manor, 9155 Pleasant Hill Drive, Rixeyville, Virginia

Janice was born in Cody, Wyoming and has lived in Colorado, New Mexico, Connecticut, and Virginia before moving to West Orange in 2018.

She is survived by her loving children Rebecca Tuttle, George DiScala III, Jacquelne Massey and Todd DiScala and 16 grandchildren.

For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Assembly of God
260 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Funeral services provided by:
Preston Funeral Home
