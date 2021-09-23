Menu
Jean Elizabeth Morris
1938 - 2021
Jean Elizabeth Morris

Jean Elizabeth Morris, 82, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Born in Old Hollow, Sperryville, she was the eldest daughter of Roy and Magdalene (Bowen) Dwyer. She is survived by her children, Barry Atchison and Renee Atchison Ziegler; grandchildren Rebecca, Henry and Sam Ziegler; and a sister Ruth Kiger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tucker Morris. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
822 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jon, Sophia, Eden, & I would like to extend our condolences to all of Jean's loved ones, we know she'll be missed. May she rest in peace.
The Giles Family
Family
September 22, 2021
