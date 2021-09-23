Jean Elizabeth Morris
Jean Elizabeth Morris, 82, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at UVA Culpeper Medical Center. Born in Old Hollow, Sperryville, she was the eldest daughter of Roy and Magdalene (Bowen) Dwyer. She is survived by her children, Barry Atchison and Renee Atchison Ziegler; grandchildren Rebecca, Henry and Sam Ziegler; and a sister Ruth Kiger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tucker Morris. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 23, 2021.