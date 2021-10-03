Jeanne D. Smiley
Jeanne Dumas Smiley of Culpeper, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on June 24, 2021 in Alexandria, VA. She had been receiving hospice care at the home of her daughter after battling colon cancer for the past few years.
Born in Washington, DC, Jeanne Elmere Dumas grew up in Alexandria, VA, graduated from Hammond High School and was married to Andrew Carl Apperson from 1961 to 1971. Jeanne worked and raised her family in Alexandria and married William Donald Smiley in 1972. Over the years, she was a Cub Scout & Girl Scout Leader, an avid Alexandria Youth Recreation League baseball, basketball & football parent and a T.C. Williams Titan Band Booster & chaperone. She also enjoyed visiting her extended family in Davis, West Virginia. After her children were grown, Jeanne relocated to Culpeper, VA in 1985.
Professionally, she began her career working for Cappet Corporation of Alexandria, VA where she developed her interest in pet care. She later went on to own and operate two retail pet stores, The Pet Barn in Oxon Hill, MD and Pet Carnival in Culpeper, VA. In later years, Jeanne worked for Peebles in Warrenton, VA, where she made several lasting friendships.
Upon her retirement from retail, Jeanne pursued her true passion of collecting and selling antique china and glassware. Jeanne was most happy scouring hole in the wall places in search of that one perfect piece or that one incredible bargain. She was a proud member of the Homer Laughlin China Collector's Association, frequently attending their annual conferences and she thoroughly loved the wonderful friends she met through the HLCCA. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and catching up with her cherished high school friends during their many reunions and regular get-togethers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred James & Reta Calvert Dumas. She is survived by her children and grandchildren; James Bentley "Jim" Apperson, his wife Mary & their children Kathryn Lynn & Reese James of Clifton, VA; Margaret Suzanne "Suzy" McQuilkin & her husband Jeffrey of Alexandria, VA and Andrew Carlyle "Drew" Apperson, his wife Katie & their sons Kevin McNally & Jarett Thomas of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her siblings, Reta Ann Dumas of Mesa, AZ, Jackson Calvert Dumas of Atascadero, CA and Margaret Dumas Worden & her husband James of Springfield, VA. She was also preceded in death by her brother James William Dumas, her former husband, William Donald Smiley and her beloved dog, Jackson. She leaves behind many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and treasured friends who loved her and will miss her greatly.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305 on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm. To honor Jeanne, the family kindly requests that donations in her memory be made to: Capital Caring, (www.capitalcaring.org
) 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042, 1-800-869-2136 or the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA (www.caspca.org
) 3355 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901, 434-973-5959.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 3, 2021.