Dr. Jeffery Diamond



On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Jeffrey Diamond, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 76.







Jeff was born on October 27, 1944 in Bronx, NY to Harry and Dorothy Diamond. On December 29, 1971 he married Valarie Perrone and together they raised their beautiful daughter, Rachel. Jeff spent 40 years as a devoted educator, serving as both a guidance counselor and director at Culpeper County High School and Fauquier County High School, where untold numbers of students benefited from his wisdom and direction.







With undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Florida, a second masters degree from Florida Atlantic University, and a doctorate from the University of Virginia, Jeff was a voracious reader with an insatiable appetite for knowledge. He was also an avid tennis, racquetball, and pickleball player, golfer, traveler, and doting grandfather to the shining light in his life, Harper. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. After 36 years of residing in Culpeper, VA as active members of the community, Jeff and Valarie moved to Cranberry Township, PA to be near their family, where they quickly established themselves as valued and loved members of their new residence.







Jeff is survived by his wife, Valarie, his daughter, Rachel (Matt), his granddaughter, Harper, as well as countless family and friends.







In lieu of flowers or other gifts celebrating his memory, Jeff's family asks that you consider donating to Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper VA, 22701 or Cranberry Public Library, 2525 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.



Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Dec. 10, 2020.