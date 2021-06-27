Jesse William Carpenter, Jr.
Jesse William Carpenter, Jr., 90, of Culpeper, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home. He was born July 18, 1930 in Culpeper to the late Jesse Carpenter, Sr. and Nell Carpenter.
Jesse is survived by his wife of 70 years, Grace Carpenter; two children, Jesse M Carpenter (Christine Russo) and Cheryl Carpenter (Wayne Dabney); five grandchildren, Nicole Michelle Batten (Stedman), Jordan Brooke Carpenter, Cody Jacob Leake; Jessie Marie Carpenter and John Patrick Carpenter; one brother, Robert Frederick Carpenter (Doris); and a host of other family members.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Bishop.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Brad Hall officiating.
An online tribute wall and guestbook are available online at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 27, 2021.