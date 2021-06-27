Menu
Jesse William Carpenter Jr.
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Jesse William Carpenter, Jr.

Jesse William Carpenter, Jr., 90, of Culpeper, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home. He was born July 18, 1930 in Culpeper to the late Jesse Carpenter, Sr. and Nell Carpenter.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 70 years, Grace Carpenter; two children, Jesse M Carpenter (Christine Russo) and Cheryl Carpenter (Wayne Dabney); five grandchildren, Nicole Michelle Batten (Stedman), Jordan Brooke Carpenter, Cody Jacob Leake; Jessie Marie Carpenter and John Patrick Carpenter; one brother, Robert Frederick Carpenter (Doris); and a host of other family members.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Bishop.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Brad Hall officiating.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available online at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Please accept my sympathy. Have many wonderful memories of the entire family. Love to all. Barbara
Barbara G Carpenter
Family
June 27, 2021
