Jesse Hannett May, Jr.Jesse Hannett May, Jr. was born on a blustery winter day to Jesse H. May, Sr. and Shirley May (Leake), on December 12th, 1963. He was the middle child between his two siblings. Jesse lived his entire life in Culpeper, Virginia. Everyone knew him and it certainly could be said that he never met a stranger.Educated in the Culpeper County school system, Jesse was introduced to his (future) wife Sharon (Hart) at a high school football game. As they parted, he yelled to her "who is your favorite football player?" Although not the team he rooted for, he was smitten when she replied Chris Collinsworth of the Cincinnati Bengals. This is where their love story began. A few years later they would marry and start their family.Jesse worked alongside his father as a painting contractor, changing career direction to a decade long tenure with Culpeper County School System. He ultimately would find his true niche in the real estate industry, becoming a licensed realtor in 2010. Eventually landing at Century 21 NM, he enjoyed building client relationships. Work friendships developed throughout his career paths meant the world to him.A fan of UVA, the 'Hoos basketball team was at the top of his list. His broad knowledge of sports data rivaled that of any professional statistician. He was also a trivia master and keeper of obscure facts. Jesse was an avid reader, not often seen without a book in his hands. He always had the best seat in the theatre for any Marvel movie premier. His favorite hobby was vacationing with his family in the Outer Banks, NC and Nashville, TN.Above all, he loved and cherished his family. His wife and children were the lights of his life; his priority was to spend time with them.After a valiant battle with cancer, Jesse passed peacefully at home and moved to his eternal resting place on March 16th, 2022.Mr. May is survived by his beloved best friend and wife of 36 years, Sharon, and his children Kayla Deal (Jason), Benjamin May, and Lily May. He was also blessed with two bonus granddaughters, Natalie and Reagan Deal. Another grandchild is due this fall. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Lane and brother John May (Denise). He is leaving behind a host of extended family to include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. His fur children Roo, Alfred, and Tom, will miss him dearly. His parents, an infant daughter, Madeline Hart, and his brother in law, Russell Lane, preceded Jesse in death.The May family would like to express their gratefulness for the team of UVA Culpeper Medical Center healthcare professionals, with Jesse's nurse Chris earning the designation of honorary family member. Hospice of the Piedmont was integral in his transition being comfortable.Jesse loved his family and friends, and it was exhibited in his daily actions. In his final hours, although his speech had diminished, he often repeated "I love you…"He truly did love you all.Jesse's legacy lives on through his children, who are as loving and kind as their father. Thank goodness the apples didn't fall from the tree.We love you too, buddy, we love you too!A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jesse's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont.