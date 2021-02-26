Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Carol Boyd
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Jo Carol Boyd

Jo Carol Boyd 76, of Jeffersonton, VA passed away on February 23, 2021 at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on December 9, 1944 in California to the late U.S Navy Commander Gordon D. Cady and Carolyn Sikes Gaiennie. Jo is survived by her loving husband James Edward Boyd of thirty five years. A Memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the American Legion Post 72, 345 Legion Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be express at moserfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
American Legion Post 72
345 Legion Dr, Warrenton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You will be greatly missed. Love you
Susan Fanslau
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results