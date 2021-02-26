Jo Carol Boyd
Jo Carol Boyd 76, of Jeffersonton, VA passed away on February 23, 2021 at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She was born on December 9, 1944 in California to the late U.S Navy Commander Gordon D. Cady and Carolyn Sikes Gaiennie. Jo is survived by her loving husband James Edward Boyd of thirty five years. A Memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the American Legion Post 72, 345 Legion Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be express at moserfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Feb. 26, 2021.