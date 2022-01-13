John Wayne Clatterbaugh
John Wayne Clatterbaugh, 72, of Palmyra, VA, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at home. He was born October 7, 1949 in Charlottesville, VA to the late John and Mollie Clatterbaugh.
John is survived by his wife of 8 years, Teresa Clatterbaugh; his children, John Wayne Clatterbaugh, II (Barbara), Tiffany Clatterbaugh Terry, Kelly Anne Bartley (Michael), Kimberly Anne Naulty (Jamie), and Adrian Dunkirk; twelve grandchildren, John Wyatt Clatterbaugh, Brett Clatterbaugh, Tyler Dunkirk, Chelsea Dunkirk, Landon Naulty, Cohen Naulty, Jaden Naulty, Peyton Naulty, Nathan Bartley, Emily Downey (Ty), Gabe Smith, and Zane Anderson; two great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Isaiah Sims; and three sisters, M. Lucille Mays, Margaret Eubank (William), and Ruth Clatterbaugh Smith (Ron). Additional survivors include a special aunt, Murriel Wright, as well as many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. He also leaves his faithful companion "Duke".
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald S. Clatterbaugh; sisters; Jeannine Lamp and Margie Macari, brother-in-law, Clyde Mays; nephew, C. Kelly Mays, and sister-in-law, Rosemary Fox.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastors Mark Jones and Ralph Satter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641878924158897
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2524.
Memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., PO Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646 or Fluvanna County Rescue Squad, PO Box 96, Palmyra, VA 22963.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2022.