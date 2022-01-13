Menu
John Wayne Clatterbaugh
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
John Wayne Clatterbaugh

John Wayne Clatterbaugh, 72, of Palmyra, VA, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at home. He was born October 7, 1949 in Charlottesville, VA to the late John and Mollie Clatterbaugh.

John is survived by his wife of 8 years, Teresa Clatterbaugh; his children, John Wayne Clatterbaugh, II (Barbara), Tiffany Clatterbaugh Terry, Kelly Anne Bartley (Michael), Kimberly Anne Naulty (Jamie), and Adrian Dunkirk; twelve grandchildren, John Wyatt Clatterbaugh, Brett Clatterbaugh, Tyler Dunkirk, Chelsea Dunkirk, Landon Naulty, Cohen Naulty, Jaden Naulty, Peyton Naulty, Nathan Bartley, Emily Downey (Ty), Gabe Smith, and Zane Anderson; two great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Isaiah Sims; and three sisters, M. Lucille Mays, Margaret Eubank (William), and Ruth Clatterbaugh Smith (Ron). Additional survivors include a special aunt, Murriel Wright, as well as many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. He also leaves his faithful companion "Duke".

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald S. Clatterbaugh; sisters; Jeannine Lamp and Margie Macari, brother-in-law, Clyde Mays; nephew, C. Kelly Mays, and sister-in-law, Rosemary Fox.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastors Mark Jones and Ralph Satter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream at https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641878924158897

Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2524.

Memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., PO Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646 or Fluvanna County Rescue Squad, PO Box 96, Palmyra, VA 22963.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jan
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Jan
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
join the service via live stream
https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1641878924158897, VA
Jan
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss! Prayers of peace and comfort! George and Cindy Norris
Cindy Norris
January 13, 2022
Enjoyed the rabbit hunts and shooting matches with John many years ago. Rest In Peace my friend.
Dennis Dodson
Friend
January 13, 2022
