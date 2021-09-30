John Earl Garnett
John Earl Garnett, 85, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Culpeper, a continuing care community.
John was born on July 22, 1936. He was educated in the Fauquier County School system and worked for the Whiting Oil Company for 40 years. John was a dedicated husband, father and faithful servant.
He is survived by daughters, Vivian Garnett-Lynch (Arthur) and Sandra Leigh Garnett; grandchildren, Camille N. Lynch and Christian M. Lynch; brothers, Thomas Garnett, Wilbur Garnett; sister, Shirley Fields; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Garnett; parents, Albert Sr. and Helen Garnett; brothers, Guy Garnett, Albert Garnett, Jr.; and sisters, Ethel Brown and Quanita Walker.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Reese Washington officiating. Friends will be received two hours prior to the service. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn while in the building. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the service via livestream athttps://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632950898139671
Interment will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
