Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
The Culpeper StarExponent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Earl Garnett
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
John Earl Garnett

John Earl Garnett, 85, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Culpeper, a continuing care community.

John was born on July 22, 1936. He was educated in the Fauquier County School system and worked for the Whiting Oil Company for 40 years. John was a dedicated husband, father and faithful servant.

He is survived by daughters, Vivian Garnett-Lynch (Arthur) and Sandra Leigh Garnett; grandchildren, Camille N. Lynch and Christian M. Lynch; brothers, Thomas Garnett, Wilbur Garnett; sister, Shirley Fields; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Garnett; parents, Albert Sr. and Helen Garnett; brothers, Guy Garnett, Albert Garnett, Jr.; and sisters, Ethel Brown and Quanita Walker.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Reese Washington officiating. Friends will be received two hours prior to the service. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn while in the building. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the service via livestream at

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632950898139671

Interment will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.

An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
service via livestream
https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632950898139671, VA
Oct
4
Interment
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Vivian and Sandra, I send My condolences and prayers to you and family.
Gwen "Lee Lee" Murphy
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the lost of my uncle John. Take heart in knowing that he is at peace with our Heavenly Father. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning(Ps 30:5). Stay strong & keep the faith
Helen Green
Family
September 30, 2021
Vivian and Sandra my condolences.
Jane Lacy Eddy
September 30, 2021
Sorry for the lost
Yvonne Hoffman
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results