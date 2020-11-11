John Kelly Gore
John Kelly Gore, 84 of Culpeper died April 23, 2020 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. John was born February 26, 1936 in Culpeper to the Late Raymond Lee and Naomi Miller Gore.
John was an active member of St Luke Lutheran Church where he has served in many capacities including: Trustee, Choir, Sunday School Teacher, financial secretary and treasurer. John started out working at Triplett's Mill, before beginning his career with Culpeper Farmer's Coop, from which he eventually retired. He was active in the Culpeper Jaycee's and believed in donating blood which he had donated over 30 gallons. John was named a Culpeper Colonel, the county's highest citizen honor.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith Marie Nelson Gore a nephew, Tommy Nelson; three Nieces, Cynthia Popernack (Tom), Deborah Finger, and Elizabeth Ratcliff (Chris); three great nieces, Allison Walen (Dan), Meredith Popernack, and Emma Ratcliff; and one great nephew, James Ratcliff.
He was preceded in death by not only his parents but two sisters, Vivian Somers and her late husband, C.H. Somers, and Joan Rae Gore and one nephew, Rex Somers.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Main Street, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Jessica Darty officiating. Due to COVID-19 mandates, there will be temperature checks. Hand sanitizing and masks are mandatory to enter the building. Ushers will seat you to allow social distancing. An overflow room will be set up in the church fellowship hall for viewing of the service. If unable to attend, livestreaming will be avliable through the St. Luke Lutheran Church Facebook.
A private graveside service was held in April 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 1, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Nov. 11, 2020.