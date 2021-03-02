John Schichl, Jr.
John Schichl, 91, of Rixeyville, VA passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on July 11, 1929 to John Schichl, Sr. and Anna Kneidinger Schichl.
John left home at the age of 15. He worked at many jobs and when he was turned down by all branches of the service he sailed as a seaman on the Great Lakes under the Coast Guard. Over several years he worked his way up to 2nd Engineer. He worked for Lumbermans Mutual and Travelers Insurance companies as a boiler and machinery inspector. After marriage and the birth of his first three children and with hard work, determination and the help and assistance of his wife, he earned a BS in Electronic Engineering from Northrup University at the age of 34. He was first employed by McDonald Aircraft for 2 years on the Gemini Space program and moved on to IBM retiring as an Engineer Manager in 1987.
John was not a quitter and despite blindness in 1990, colon cancer in 1991, heart attack in 1994 following his winning a gold metal in the senior games in Homestead, FL, he never gave up. He and his wife operated a small beef cattle business for several years before spending their winters in Florida.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elsie Anderes Schichl; daughters, Anneliese Kratochvil (Joe), Heidi DuPree (Robert), Kristi Daly (Joe), Erica Pitzer (Keith) and a son Hans Schichl (Judy); grandchildren Melissa Kratochvil, Jennifer Kratochvil Berryman (Rynell), Jonathan DuPree (Cindy), Monica DuPree Smith (Spencer), Jacob DuPree, Tyler Daly, Hannah Daly, Eion Schichl, Meaghan Schichl, Preston Pitzer, Max Pitzer; 5 great grandchildren, Marreon, Ryker, Jackson, Graham and Luna; sisters, Anna Berzinskas, Matilda Davis, Agnes Schmidt and Donna Toth (Steve); brother, Joseph Schichl (Sharon); sisters-in law, Jeannette and Frances Schichl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Henry and Raymond Schichl, and nephews Kevin Toth and Gregory Schichl.
John was an inspiration to his children and all who knew him. He will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Knights of Columbus Council 6328, P. O. Box 112, Culpeper, Virginia.
Fond memories and condolences of John may be shared with the Schichl family through clore-english.com
. The Schichl family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 2, 2021.