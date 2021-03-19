Menu
John Alfred Williams
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St
Orange, VA
John Alfred (Jake) Williams

John Alfred (Jake) Williams, 95, of the Nasons area of Orange County, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born August 22, 1925 in Orange County, Va. to the late Alfred and Hattie Carter Williams.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Maryetta Poindexter, Catherine Bowe, Helen Wilson, Eula Belle Douglas, Carter L. Williams, Solomon L. Williams and a daughter Sharon D. Williams.

He is survived by his children Wayne C. Williams (Sharone) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Dean C. Williams of Richmond, VA; Carol L. Williams-Wright (Troy) of Accokeek, MD; Craig J. Williams (Michelle) of Richmond, VA; Todd N. Williams of Orange, VA; Daryl J. Williams of Richmond, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren, Kristen N. Williams; Matthew C. Williams, Sr. (Inika); Paris A. Williams, Lore'al S. Williams, Dean A. Williams, Devon L.J. Wright, and Lindsay A. Williams and his three great-grandchildren, Matthew C. Williams, Ivan C. Williams and Amiryah D. Wright. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers/sisters-in-law and friends also have him in their memories.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11229 Kindall Rd., Orange, VA 22960. The family will receive relatives and friends at Satchell's Funeral Service, 118 East Church Street, Orange, Va., from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 19, 22021. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11, Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Due to covid-19, family and friends need to follow strict guidelines wearing of masks, social/physical distancing, etc.

A celebration of life will be held at his home place at a later time this year when circumstances permit.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St, Orange, VA
Mar
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Satchell's Funeral Services Inc
118 E Church St, Orange, VA
Mar
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
11229 Kendall Road, Orange, VA
