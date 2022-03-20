Joseph Coppola
Joseph Coppola, 75, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UVA Culpeper Hospital. He was born December 16, 1946 to the late Joseph and Mary Coppola in Queens, New York.
Joe was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He retired after 25 years at Slant Fin Corporation on Long Island and relocated to Culpeper, Virginia, with his wife, in April 2014 to be closer to their new granddaughter, Charlotte. Shortly after arriving in Culpeper, Joe assisted in the founding of the original Culpeper Community Band. In New York, he served many years as a Bridge Officer, and then Commander, of the Jones Beach Power Squadron, a chapter of the United States Power Squadron promoting boating safety through education. As a young father, Joe spent many years coaching in the Massapequa Mustang Youth Football league as well as the Massapequa International Little League.
Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cathy Anne Coppola; son, Joseph Coppola and his wife, Carolyn Southey, granddaughter Charlotte Elizabeth; daughter Pamela Coppola; sisters Marianne Greisofe and Theresa Petruney.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson Street, Culpeper, with Rev. David Martin officiating.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery with honors.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Mar. 20, 2022.