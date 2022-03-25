Joe Powers
Joseph Edd Powers, age 93, of Culpeper, Virginia, passed away Tuesday evening, March 22, 2022 at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Joe was born December 20, 1928, in Pound, Virginia to Radway and Eliza Taylor Powers. Serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Joe retired as a super-intendent for Associates Builders; had many hobbies in retirement; he loved farming from planting to having animals, especially horses. He put in a big garden each year; was a " Jack of all Trades, But a Master of None". Joe was also an active member of The Church of Christ in Culpeper, Virginia, being very instrumental with the new building location and building plans.
Survivors include his sons; Chadwick/Brenda of Nokesville, VA., Joseph "Ronnie" of Paw, Paw, WV., daughters; Velma Stuart of Pensacola, FL. and Sandy/Todd Hetzer of Culpeper, VA, step children; Gary/Barbara of Frederick, MD., Kathy Short of Alexandria, VA. and Loretta Short of Winchester, VA., grandchildren; Cheryl Mastin, Chad "Bro" Powers, Emily Defreitas, Samantha DenBleyker, Wayne Stuart, Alex Short, Zachary Hetzer and Hannah Hetzer. Joe also had many great grandchildren. Proceeded in death is his wife, Faye Powers, his brothers; Kermit, Harold and Gerald, his sisters; Juanita, Senora, Maxine, step sons; Dennis and Michael Short and granddaughter Marissa Short.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clore English Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Morgan conducting the service. Interment will be held at a later date in the Culpeper National Cemetery, Old Grounds, Culpeper, VA. Memorial contributions can be made to The Culpeper Church of Christ. P.O. Box 863, Culpeper, VA, 22701.
Fond memories of Joe and condolences may be shared through clore-english.com
. The Powers family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.