Judy Alice Staton
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Judy Alice Staton

Judy Alice Staton, 74, of Mineral, VA was received into Glory on Monday, September 6, 2021 after a brief illness at VCU Medical Center.

Judy was born in Lynchburg, VA on October 18, 1946 to the late Howard and Elizabeth Denton.

She was a loving and devoted wife of 60 years, mother to her children, and "Bammaw", Grandma, and "Gigi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family beyond measure, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Liger W. Staton; three children, Sarah E. Mays, Stephanie L. Ricchiuto, and Donald "Bart" Staton; two sisters, Lou Paris and Terry Jones; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-Law, Donna Staton; and son-in-law, Tony Ricchiuto.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard B. Denton and Elizabeth H. Denton; and her brother, James Denton.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Alum Springs Baptist Church in Culpeper.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Alum Springs Baptist Church
Culpeper, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stephanie, I was so sorry to hear about your mom. Praying for you and your family.
Carolyn Sisk
Other
September 10, 2021
Stephanie, My sincerest sympathy on the loss of your mother. I hope a lifetime of memories will comfort you and give you strength in the days ahead. Hugs and prayers - Brenda
Brenda Bayne
September 10, 2021
Judy was such mainstay during my early years as an attorney. She was the perfect legal secretary and later the perfect friend. She combined common sense with a keen intellect to help me sort through the challenges of a fledgling law practice. As a friend she was steadfast and full of mirth. I will sorely miss her laugh and sense of humor. And although we did not see each other as much as before nonetheless somehow just knowing that she is not here makes my world less. God Speed Judy. We all were fortunate to know you and to hear your stories.
Gary Close
Friend
September 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! Prayers for comfort and peace!
Cindy Norris
September 10, 2021
Our hearts are saddened but we can rejoice that we will see you again one day. I will remember all of the wonderful times we shared in our Ladies class every Sunday morning. Rest in peace my dear Sister in Christ. You will be missed.
Robert & Doris Clatterbuck
Friend
September 9, 2021
You will be missed so much. Enjoyed the years we worked together at the Clerk's office. What a kind and fun person to be around . My heart goes out to your family . Yes, you will be missed by all .
Maude' Miller
September 9, 2021
We are saddened by the loss of "Judy". She was a terrific and kind person to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
JR and Judy Eley
Friend
September 9, 2021
