Judy was such mainstay during my early years as an attorney. She was the perfect legal secretary and later the perfect friend. She combined common sense with a keen intellect to help me sort through the challenges of a fledgling law practice. As a friend she was steadfast and full of mirth. I will sorely miss her laugh and sense of humor. And although we did not see each other as much as before nonetheless somehow just knowing that she is not here makes my world less. God Speed Judy. We all were fortunate to know you and to hear your stories.

Gary Close Friend September 10, 2021