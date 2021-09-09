Judy Alice Staton
Judy Alice Staton, 74, of Mineral, VA was received into Glory on Monday, September 6, 2021 after a brief illness at VCU Medical Center.
Judy was born in Lynchburg, VA on October 18, 1946 to the late Howard and Elizabeth Denton.
She was a loving and devoted wife of 60 years, mother to her children, and "Bammaw", Grandma, and "Gigi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family beyond measure, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Liger W. Staton; three children, Sarah E. Mays, Stephanie L. Ricchiuto, and Donald "Bart" Staton; two sisters, Lou Paris and Terry Jones; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; daughter-in-Law, Donna Staton; and son-in-law, Tony Ricchiuto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard B. Denton and Elizabeth H. Denton; and her brother, James Denton.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Alum Springs Baptist Church in Culpeper.
